Marshall announces COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall has announced a COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors.

Roger Marshall says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced its plan to ensure all seniors have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for free once the vaccines are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He said the announcement builds on previous frameworks to give the vaccine to those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, ensuring millions of older Americans are protected.

“From day one, this Administration has prioritized our most vulnerable populations and worked to protect our seniors from this virus,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “I am committed to ensuring access for those who want and need this vaccine. In order for our country to remain open, we must provide Americans an opportunity to participate in the vaccination program, regardless of their ability to pay.”

According to Marshall, beyond Medicare, the interim rule will also address vaccination coverage for Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries. He said CMS has also taken action to ensure most private health plans cover the vaccine with no cost share for both in and out of network providers.

Finally, Marshall said CMS will also provide hospitals additional Medicare payment to support and encourage the use of innovative COVID-19 treatment and therapies in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.