Advertisement

Local runners compete at State Cross Country

Several local runners competed in the State Cross Country races. Some came home as champions.
Several local runners competed in the State Cross Country races. Some came home as champions.
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several local runners competed today at the Cross Country State Championship event.

First off with the boys 6A races, Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin won the state title after running a 16:17.18 time. Fellow indian Ben Mosier also finished 13th with a 16:55.30 time. Manhattan as a team finished second in the final standings.

Washburn rural finished 11th and Junction City finished 12th.

At the 5A level, Emporia’s Treyson True finished with the 6th fastest time after running 16:17.25.

Lenny Njoroge from Topeka West finished 11th after running a 16:31.68 time.

Seaman as a team finished 9th overall.

Another Champion was crowned at the 4A level. Hayden’s Tanner Newkirk ran a blazing 15:53.32 time to take the 4A Boys Individual State title.

Overall at the 4A level, Wamego placed fourth as a team. Hayden finished right behind the Red Raiders, placing 5th overall.

At the Boys 2A level, McLouth took home the third place finish.

And down to the 1A classification, Olpe came home with a fourth place finish. Their top runner was Nolan Redeker. The senior finished fourth with a 16:44.2 time.

Jackson Heights junior Daniel Little finished a couple spots behind at 6th with a time of 16:49.7. The Cobras overall finished 10th.

Moving over to the 5A girls side, Seaman’s Bethany Druse finished 9th with a time of 19:50.32. She was the top finisher for the Lady Vikings squad that also finished 9th.

Continuing to the 4A girls classification, Chapman’s Taylor Biggs also is going home with a championship medal. She dominated the field, running a 18:18.96 time. That finish was nearly 2 minutes faster than the second place runner.

You can find the times for all the runners, 1A through 6A at these links.

5A-6A times

3A-4A times

1A-2A times

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Sports

Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

Sports

No. 16 Wildcats stumble 37-10 against West Virginia, four-game winning streak ends

Updated: 5 hours ago
16th-ranked Kansas State’s four-game winning streak came to a close after a 37-10 road loss against West Virginia.

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 35, Rock Creek 22

Updated: 20 hours ago

KPZ Week 9: Perry-Lecompton 35, Rock Creek 22

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

KPZ Week 9: Lawrence Free State, Junction City

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
KPZ Week 9: Free State, 21 Junction City, 42

Sports

KPZ Week 9: Clay Center 8, Southeast of Saline 46

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Clay Center 8, Southeast of Saline 46

Sports

KPZ Week 9: Independence 21, Wamego 49

Updated: 21 hours ago
Independence 21, Wamego 49

Sports

KPZ Week 9: Washburn Rural 21, Wichita West 6

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
KPZ Week 9: WRHS, 21 Wichita West, 6