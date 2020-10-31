Local runners compete at State Cross Country
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several local runners competed today at the Cross Country State Championship event.
First off with the boys 6A races, Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin won the state title after running a 16:17.18 time. Fellow indian Ben Mosier also finished 13th with a 16:55.30 time. Manhattan as a team finished second in the final standings.
Washburn rural finished 11th and Junction City finished 12th.
At the 5A level, Emporia’s Treyson True finished with the 6th fastest time after running 16:17.25.
Lenny Njoroge from Topeka West finished 11th after running a 16:31.68 time.
Seaman as a team finished 9th overall.
Another Champion was crowned at the 4A level. Hayden’s Tanner Newkirk ran a blazing 15:53.32 time to take the 4A Boys Individual State title.
Overall at the 4A level, Wamego placed fourth as a team. Hayden finished right behind the Red Raiders, placing 5th overall.
At the Boys 2A level, McLouth took home the third place finish.
And down to the 1A classification, Olpe came home with a fourth place finish. Their top runner was Nolan Redeker. The senior finished fourth with a 16:44.2 time.
Jackson Heights junior Daniel Little finished a couple spots behind at 6th with a time of 16:49.7. The Cobras overall finished 10th.
Moving over to the 5A girls side, Seaman’s Bethany Druse finished 9th with a time of 19:50.32. She was the top finisher for the Lady Vikings squad that also finished 9th.
Continuing to the 4A girls classification, Chapman’s Taylor Biggs also is going home with a championship medal. She dominated the field, running a 18:18.96 time. That finish was nearly 2 minutes faster than the second place runner.
You can find the times for all the runners, 1A through 6A at these links.
