Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

The Kansas Hospital Asociation says it has recognized hospital trustees providing exemplary contributions through their leadership and governance. It said hospitals throughout the state nominated individuals for the Trustee of the Year Award due to routinely going above and beyond the call of duty.

KHA said six trustees from across the state were nominated and are as follow:

Barbara Cusick, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Shawnee Mission

Dwight Faulkner, Wamego Health Center, Wamego

Michael Hagley, MD, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson

Joanne Hurst, LMH Health, Lawrence

Stanley Kats, Phillips County Health Systems, Phillipsburg

Greg Schreiner, Kingman Community Hospital, Kingman

According to KHA its Hospital Leadership and Governance Committee and its Board of Directors have chosen Barbara Cusick, board member of AdventHealth Shawnee Mision as its 2020 Trustee of the Year. It said she was recognized during a virtual conference.

KHA said a donation will be given to the AdventHealth Foundation in her honor. I

