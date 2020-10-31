Leavenworth deputy dead after collision with school bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead after a collision with a school bus.

Kansas Highway Patrol says an unmarked vehicle with the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office and a school bus collided at 211th St. and McIntyre Rd. around 4 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the Leavenworth vehicle, Deputy Corporal Daniel Abramovitz was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the school bus was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sole passenger on the bus, a juvenile, was released to parents at the scene with minor injuries.

KHP is investigating the incident.

