KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

After the Jayhawks loss against Iowa State, Les Miles said in the postgame press conference that Prox won’t play the rest of the season.

Miles said that Prox informed the coaching staff around Thursday that he would be opting out. Miles said that Prox gave “a very significant personal reasoning” for his reasoning to opt-out.

Miles says he’s not sure if Prox will be returning next season, but indicated that he would like to see the linebacker back on the team.

Prox came into today’s game against Iowa State third on the team in total tackles with 23. The junior linebacker also logged 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass break up and two quarterback hurries.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.