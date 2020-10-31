Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspends attorney’s license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the license of James W. Fuller.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 122,638: In the matter of James W. Fuller, an original proceeding in attorney discipline. It said it agreed with a hearing panel’s recommendation to indefinitely suspend Fuller from practicing law in Kansas.

According to the Court, the hearing panel found Fuller engaged in various activities violating the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

the Court said these included illegally purchasing pharmaceuticals, trading legal services for pharmaceuticals and failing to provide adequate representation to his clients.

