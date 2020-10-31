Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.
The Jayhawks paid for their struggles out the gate.
Kansas received the ball first and punted it away after three plays. Iowa State orchestrated a 6-play, 80 yard drive that culminated in a Kene Nwangwu 18-yard touchdown run. Iowa State struck first to take a 7-0 lead.
On the next KU drive, freshmen quarterback Jalon Daniels fumbled the ball and the Cyclones recovered. Soon after, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy ran in a goal line touchdown to put the Cyclones up 13-0.
After a few scoreless drives, the Jayhawks showed some life. On fourth and 6, Daniels found Luke Grimm for a 36-yard completion for a first down. Soon after, Daniel Hishaw Jr. took the goal line carry five-yards in for the touchdown. It marked the first touchdown scored by the true freshmen running back in his Jayhawks career. Suddenly, KU was within striking distance of a lead.
Iowa State responded on their next possession. A 13-play 64 yard drive ended in a Brock Purdy touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar to put the Cyclones back up two scores, 20-7. A few drives later, Purdy threw another touchdown pass, this time it was a 36-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson to put ISU up 27-7.
Kenny Logan Jr. took the ensuing kick off 100-yards back to the house for a kick return touchdown score to pull KU back into the game trailing 27-14.
Once again, Iowa State found a response. The Cyclones marched down the field and Breece Hall ran in a 7-yard touchdown score.
KU refused to go away. Later on in the fourth quarter, Jalon Daniels ran in a 12 yard touchdown and the Jayhawks successfully converted a two-point conversion.
However, Breece Hall ran in 58-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
KU quarterback Jalon Daniels played solid, completing 16/29 passes for 165 yards and one interception thrown. He also carried the ball 16 times for 36 yards and one touchdown. Daniel Hishaw Jr. carried the ball 6 times for 2 yards and one touchdown.
Kansas (0-6, 0-5) will hit the road to play Oklahoma Nov. 7th.
