Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

The Jayhawks paid for their struggles out the gate.

Kansas received the ball first and punted it away after three plays. Iowa State orchestrated a 6-play, 80 yard drive that culminated in a Kene Nwangwu 18-yard touchdown run. Iowa State struck first to take a 7-0 lead.

On the next KU drive, freshmen quarterback Jalon Daniels fumbled the ball and the Cyclones recovered. Soon after, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy ran in a goal line touchdown to put the Cyclones up 13-0.

After a few scoreless drives, the Jayhawks showed some life. On fourth and 6, Daniels found Luke Grimm for a 36-yard completion for a first down. Soon after, Daniel Hishaw Jr. took the goal line carry five-yards in for the touchdown. It marked the first touchdown scored by the true freshmen running back in his Jayhawks career. Suddenly, KU was within striking distance of a lead.

TOUCHDOWN#Jayhawks: 7#Cyclones: 13



Daniel Hishaw lines up as the wildcat quarterback and look at him keep chugging along. He's in for his first touchdown with Kansas. #KUfball pic.twitter.com/kgpXcI9MYQ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 31, 2020

Iowa State responded on their next possession. A 13-play 64 yard drive ended in a Brock Purdy touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar to put the Cyclones back up two scores, 20-7. A few drives later, Purdy threw another touchdown pass, this time it was a 36-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson to put ISU up 27-7.

Kenny Logan Jr. took the ensuing kick off 100-yards back to the house for a kick return touchdown score to pull KU back into the game trailing 27-14.

'Scuse me coming through...@Kennylogan23 turned the wheels on for this one 💨



Via @FS1 pic.twitter.com/8NJJUQY9IB — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 31, 2020

Once again, Iowa State found a response. The Cyclones marched down the field and Breece Hall ran in a 7-yard touchdown score.

KU refused to go away. Later on in the fourth quarter, Jalon Daniels ran in a 12 yard touchdown and the Jayhawks successfully converted a two-point conversion.

However, Breece Hall ran in 58-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels played solid, completing 16/29 passes for 165 yards and one interception thrown. He also carried the ball 16 times for 36 yards and one touchdown. Daniel Hishaw Jr. carried the ball 6 times for 2 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas (0-6, 0-5) will hit the road to play Oklahoma Nov. 7th.

