Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

The Jayhawks paid for their struggles out the gate.

Kansas received the ball first and punted it away after three plays. Iowa State orchestrated a 6-play, 80 yard drive that culminated in a Kene Nwangwu 18-yard touchdown run. Iowa State struck first to take a 7-0 lead.

On the next KU drive, freshmen quarterback Jalon Daniels fumbled the ball and the Cyclones recovered. Soon after, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy ran in a goal line touchdown to put the Cyclones up 13-0.

After a few scoreless drives, the Jayhawks showed some life. On fourth and 6, Daniels found Luke Grimm for a 36-yard completion for a first down. Soon after, Daniel Hishaw Jr. took the goal line carry five-yards in for the touchdown. It marked the first touchdown scored by the true freshmen running back in his Jayhawks career. Suddenly, KU was within striking distance of a lead.

Iowa State responded on their next possession. A 13-play 64 yard drive ended in a Brock Purdy touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar to put the Cyclones back up two scores, 20-7. A few drives later, Purdy threw another touchdown pass, this time it was a 36-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson to put ISU up 27-7.

Kenny Logan Jr. took the ensuing kick off 100-yards back to the house for a kick return touchdown score to pull KU back into the game trailing 27-14.

Once again, Iowa State found a response. The Cyclones marched down the field and Breece Hall ran in a 7-yard touchdown score.

KU refused to go away. Later on in the fourth quarter, Jalon Daniels ran in a 12 yard touchdown and the Jayhawks successfully converted a two-point conversion.

However, Breece Hall ran in 58-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels played solid, completing 16/29 passes for 165 yards and one interception thrown. He also carried the ball 16 times for 36 yards and one touchdown. Daniel Hishaw Jr. carried the ball 6 times for 2 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas (0-6, 0-5) will hit the road to play Oklahoma Nov. 7th.

