Halloween forecast: Warm and breezy, much cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Halloween this year will be warm and breezy despite a cold front pushing through late this afternoon into this evening. It’ll remain dry and mild with the colder air moving in overnight and highs about 20° colder tomorrow.

Highs yesterday were surprisingly warmer than expected so despite a cold front pushing through late today have no reason to believe we won’t have temperatures close if not similar to yesterday so have increased highs from what we’ve had all week. While it briefly cools down tomorrow in the 50s, it warms back up quickly in the 60s and 70s for the work week.

If you’re looking for rain, there isn’t any to even consider in the next 8 days. There are indications of rain possible late Sunday into Monday (Day 9-10) but with that being more than a week away that could change.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/W 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

This Evening: Temperatures dropping through the 50s, winds may still gust up to 20 mph but won’t be as bad as the daytime hours.

Overnight: Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Next week: Highs in the 60s and 70s and other than sub-freezing temperature Monday morning we’ll start out above freezing every morning with many mornings in the 40s. Feeling more like early Fall rather than mid to late Fall that we’re in.

Taking Action:

Trick or treating forecast is looking ideal this year. Wind is the only concern with gusts 20-30 mph today and this evening.

DST ends tonight, make sure you change any clocks before going to bed by setting them back one hour meaning you get an extra hour of sleep. It’s a great opportunity to either change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and your weather radios or at least test them.

No problems at all Tuesday for Election Day so if you don’t plan to vote early, weather can’t be an excuse not to go out on Tuesday to vote.



