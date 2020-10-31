Advertisement

Halloween Forecast: 60s And Windy

Getting into a more fall/almost spring like weather pattern to begin November
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S/W 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

Halloween Trick or Treating Forecast: Dry with temperatures dropping in the 50s/upper 40s with NW 5-15 gusts up to 20 mph, winds diminishing through the evening.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 5-15 gusts up to 20 mph.

Next week: Dry with plenty of sun and highs in the 60s and 70s. Other than starting out below freezing Monday morning, temperatures remain above freezing all week.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. VOTE on Tuesday. No weather hazards on Election Day so if you don’t plan to vote early, weather can’t be an excuse not to get out and let your voice be heard on Tuesday.

