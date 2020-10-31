Flint Hills Job Corps, Bob Dole celebrate 30th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Job Corps is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The Flint Hills Job Corps said when the Flint Hills Job Corps Center opened, Senator Bob Dole spoke to a crowd around 30 years ago.

“The mission of the Flint Hills Job Corps is to provide young men and women with a chance to gain pride and skills that come from a job and the satisfaction of being self-sufficient,” said Dole. "As a graduate, you will have the chance to be a member of our effective workforce and to know in your heart that you can succeed and that you can make a difference in your future and the future of Kansas.”

To watch Flint Hills Job Corps' celebration video, click here.

