Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

The Topeka Police Department said on Oct. 30, Federal Marshals helped it take Samuel Zweig, 27, into custody after a standoff.

TPD said Zweig was brought to the LEC to be questioned for several crimes he was a suspect in. It said he is being charged with four separate downtown business burglaries. It aid the investigation is ongoing.

According to TPD, Zweig is being charged with the following:

Hero Wireless 103 SE 10th Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property

Clayton Financial 720 S. Kansas Burglary, Theft

Clayton Financial 716 S. Kansas Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property

Evergy Plaza 630 S. Kansas Burglary, Theft, Felony Criminal Damage

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.