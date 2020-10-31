Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.
The Topeka Police Department said on Oct. 30, Federal Marshals helped it take Samuel Zweig, 27, into custody after a standoff.
TPD said Zweig was brought to the LEC to be questioned for several crimes he was a suspect in. It said he is being charged with four separate downtown business burglaries. It aid the investigation is ongoing.
According to TPD, Zweig is being charged with the following:
- Hero Wireless 103 SE 10th Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property
- Clayton Financial 720 S. Kansas Burglary, Theft
- Clayton Financial 716 S. Kansas Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property
- Evergy Plaza 630 S. Kansas Burglary, Theft, Felony Criminal Damage
Anyone with information regarding these crimes should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.