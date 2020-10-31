EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Details on the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program

(EYE ON NE KANSAS) - Kansas earmarked $35 million in CARES Act funding to create the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program.

The program offers renters up to $5,000 to put toward up to nine months of back rent. Landlords and tenants apply together. Ryan Vincent, executive director of KS Housing Resources Corp., which administers the program, shared details of how it works on Eye on NE Kansas.

Click here to learn about and apply to the KS Eviction Prevention Program

