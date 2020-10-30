Whetstone Creek stream advisory rescinded

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The stream advisory for Whetstone Creek has been lifted.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has rescinded a stream advisory for Whetstone Creek, which is north of I-70 near the Kansas Turnpike Authority Topeka Service Area.

The KDHE said water samples show no health risk associated with the creek.

According to the KDHE, water contact in the river is now deemed safe.

