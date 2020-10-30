Advertisement

WATCH: 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course

Mind if I play through?
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – Sometimes when you’re out on the course you just have to let others play through.

Such was the case Thursday when a 10-foot alligator took a leisurely stroll across the green on hole No. 9 at the Duran Golf Club.

“Another day in Florida,” Nicole Latner, the events and marketing coordinator at the club, said in a video she took of the leathery creature. “Wildlife on the golf course at Duran.”

A photo taken by Latner shows several golf carts parked a safe distance away from the green, giving the gator plenty of room.

🐊 crossing on Hole #9 📸 by Nicole Latner

Posted by Duran Golf Club on Thursday, October 29, 2020

“This particular gator has been living on our course for about 2-3 years,” Latner said. “He doesn’t seem aggressive, so we have never had him removed.”

The course at Duran is certified by Audubon International for its environmental management practices and conservation of natural resources.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

National Politics

Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.