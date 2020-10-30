Topeka Presbyterian Manor sees positive COVID-19 tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Caregivers and residents at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says after the second round of testing for COVID-19 due to an outbreak, it has found six additional residents and three more caregivers that have tested positive for the virus.

Presbyterian Manor said on Tuesday, Oct. 27, a resident tested positive with a rapid point of care testa after feeling symptoms consistent with COVID-19. It said the resident was administered a standard COVID-19 test to confirm the diagnosis on Wednesday. It said the results of the standard test were also positive.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the community conducted mass testing in assisted living and health care and tested all employees and contract service providers on Wednesday, Oct. 28. It said results arrived on Oct. 29 and showed two more health care residents and three assisted living residents, one essential health care worker and two contract health care workers tested positive for the virus.

“Our focus remains on prioritizing resident and employee health and safety,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s vice president for health and wellness and chief infection preventionist. “We continue to monitor and reinforce our infection prevention protocols throughout the entire community.”

Presbyterian Manor said due to the number of cases, the campus continues to be considered a cluster for COVID-19. It said a cluster is defined as two or more non-household cases associated with a location in a certain amount of time.

According to the facility, the positive residents will stay in isolation and be cared for by designated staff in an area designated for COVID-19 isolation. It said it will follow CDC and KDHE guidelines for when the residents come out of isolation. It said under current guidelines, symptomatic residents ay leave isolation when at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms subside and at least 10 days have passed since the first symptoms appeared. It said asymptomatic positive residents will quarantine for 14 days. It said Rapid Response Team members are following doctor’s orders for treatment protocols and following CDC infection prevention protocols.

Presbyterian Manor said the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansa Department of Health and Environment Epidemiology Hotline have both been notified. It said the KDHE Hotline recommends testing all health care and assisted living residents and all campus staff on Tuesday, NOv. 3. It said it will follow any additional guidance from SCHD.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the employees that tested positive for the virus are recovering at home and will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work.

Presbyterian Manor said all employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices, which are continuously updated.

