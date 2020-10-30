Topeka homicide suspect arrested in Seattle area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect in an early October homicide has been located in the Seattle area, Topeka Police say.

Latrelle Praylow was located and arrested on October 29 in Seattle, Washington by the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Issaquah Police Department. She is considered a suspect in the murder of Christopher McMillon, who was found dead in the 300 block of SW Polk in Topeka on October 3.

Authorities are still searching for the other suspect, Todge Anderson.

