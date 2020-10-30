Advertisement

Tenants and landlords can receive eviction assistance through a new program

By Melissa Brunner and Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program can help people behind on rent catch up and help landlords get money in their pockets too.

The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program provides rental assistance to households who may have missed their monthly rent due to COVID-19.

The program benefits both tenants and landlords.

The COVID-19 pandemic has many people struggling to make ends meet.

“Because of the economic downturn, we’ve seen a lot of people losing their homes," Ryan Vincent with the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation said. "Evictions are skyrocketing across the state, across our nation, and because of that we’re at risk of losing that hub that we currently enjoy and having homes and everything that entails.”

The state is using 35 million dollars of CARES act funding to create the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program.

Landlords and tenants apply together online, for up to $5,000 in assistance, for as much as nine months worth of back rent.

“It is a first come first serve program. There’s no guarantees, so the earlier the tenants and landlords can get these applications into us through this online portal, the better so we can get the funds out the door,” Vincent explained.

Vincent says the program benefits both tenants and landlords, “a good chunk of our landlords are small businesses. So even though there may be a moratorium in place right now, tenants bills continue to pile up during this period, the landlords do too. They still have mortgages and payments to make and taxes to pay.”

Vincent also says the program can help save the finances for many families.

“By addressing the cause now, before it becomes a crisis, we’re hoping to get that money multiplied throughout the economy, make tenants whole, help the landlords, and just get people into positive situations when they start the new year,” he said.

It is first come, first serve, so apply soon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

News

Fort Riley earns highest parks and recreation honor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley has earned the highest parks and recreation honor.

Sports

Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

News

Marshall announces COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Roger Marshall has announced a COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors.

Sports

No. 16 Wildcats stumble 37-10 against West Virginia, four-game winning streak ends

Updated: 5 hours ago
16th-ranked Kansas State’s four-game winning streak came to a close after a 37-10 road loss against West Virginia.