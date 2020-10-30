Tenants and landlords can receive eviction assistance through a new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program can help people behind on rent catch up and help landlords get money in their pockets too.

The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program provides rental assistance to households who may have missed their monthly rent due to COVID-19.

The program benefits both tenants and landlords.

The COVID-19 pandemic has many people struggling to make ends meet.

“Because of the economic downturn, we’ve seen a lot of people losing their homes," Ryan Vincent with the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation said. "Evictions are skyrocketing across the state, across our nation, and because of that we’re at risk of losing that hub that we currently enjoy and having homes and everything that entails.”

The state is using 35 million dollars of CARES act funding to create the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program.

Landlords and tenants apply together online, for up to $5,000 in assistance, for as much as nine months worth of back rent.

“It is a first come first serve program. There’s no guarantees, so the earlier the tenants and landlords can get these applications into us through this online portal, the better so we can get the funds out the door,” Vincent explained.

Vincent says the program benefits both tenants and landlords, “a good chunk of our landlords are small businesses. So even though there may be a moratorium in place right now, tenants bills continue to pile up during this period, the landlords do too. They still have mortgages and payments to make and taxes to pay.”

Vincent also says the program can help save the finances for many families.

“By addressing the cause now, before it becomes a crisis, we’re hoping to get that money multiplied throughout the economy, make tenants whole, help the landlords, and just get people into positive situations when they start the new year,” he said.

It is first come, first serve, so apply soon.

