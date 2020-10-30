Police asking for public’s help locating items stolen from Washburn Tech campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Police are asking for the public’s help finding whoever stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of items from their trade school campus.

According to a post on the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, a white vehicle was involved in a theft in which more than $50,000 worth of items were stolen from Washburn Tech’s West Campus.

Officials say it happened sometime in the early morning hours of October 29.

If you have any information regarding this information, you are asked to contact the Washburn Police Department at 785-670-1153, or via email at police@washburn.edu.

