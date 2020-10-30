Newman Regional Health Cardiologist implants Kansas’ first Bluetooth compatible defibrillator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Medical professionals in Emporia are charting new territory in cardiovascular technology.

Newman Regional Health says interventional cardiologist Dr. Michael Lloyd was the first doctor in Kansas to implant a Bluetooth-connected heart device.

The Bluetooth-enabled biventricular implantable cardiac defibrillator was successfully implanted into a patient on October 28.

The defibrillator, called the Abbott Gallant, uses Bluetooth technology to send data about the patient 20 times faster than before, and can be accessed from a physician’s smartphone.

Internal defibrillators are used for people with life-threatening heart rhythm problems.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.