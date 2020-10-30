Advertisement

License plate racial slur concerns lead to recall

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is recalling hundreds of license plates that have the letter combination NGA amid concerns that the lettering could be seen as a racial slur.

Department of Revenue spokesman Zach Fletcher said that 828 Kansas license plate holders have received letters telling them that they must return the plates or risk being ticketed for having invalid tags, The Kansas City Star reports. He explained in an email that the “plate combination, if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

This is the second such recall in recent years. In 2018, Kansas recalled more than 700 plates after a Japanese-American man in Culver City, California, saw a car on a street near his home bearing the Kansas plate number 442 JAP.

Not only is JAP an ethnic slur, but for the man who complained about the plate in a letter to then-Gov. Jeff Colyer, the number on the plate compounded the unintended insult. The 442nd Combat Regiment Team was made up almost entirely of the nisei, second-generation Japanese Americans who volunteered to fight in the European theater during World War II while many of their family members were confined to internment camps in the United States.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

News

Fort Riley earns highest parks and recreation honor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley has earned the highest parks and recreation honor.

Sports

Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

News

Marshall announces COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Roger Marshall has announced a COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors.

Sports

No. 16 Wildcats stumble 37-10 against West Virginia, four-game winning streak ends

Updated: 5 hours ago
16th-ranked Kansas State’s four-game winning streak came to a close after a 37-10 road loss against West Virginia.