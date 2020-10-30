Advertisement

Judge denies lowering $500,000 bond in attempted murder case

(MGN)
By Steve Fry
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County District Court judge on Friday denied a defense motion to cut the bond of a defendant charged with shooting a man and woman multiple times in April 2019.

Through his attorney, Edward L. Euglow III, 61, asked District Court Judge Nancy Parrish to lower Euglow’s bond from $500,000 to $50,000 which would include that Euglow would have to wear an ankle bracelet on house arrest.

Euglow pleaded no contest 26 years earlier on May 23, 1994, to involuntary manslaughter in a slaying, according to court records.

In that case, Euglow first was charged with voluntary manslaughter, court records said, but as part of a plea, Euglow pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

In seeking the lowering of Euglow’s bond, Matthew Works, Euglow’s defense attorney, noted the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Euglow receiving a speedy trial.

“The defendant believed he would have a speedy trial, but since the restrictions of COVID-19, a jury trial has not taken place,” Works wrote in a motion to reduce his client’s bond.

“The defendant has been waiting, and the restrictions on trials are still in place,” Works wrote.

Euglow was to be tried on October 7, 2019, but the defendant sought and was twice granted continuances to May 4, 2020.

In March 2020, the Kansas Supreme Court suspended jury trials “as a result of COVID-19,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Dunbar wrote in opposition to lowering the bond.

“Currently this matter does not have a jury trial setting, but is otherwise ready for a jury trial setting,” Dunbar wrote.

In seeking a lower bond, Works noted Euglow is in his 60s, he has a military disability, his prior convictions “are up to 30 years old,” and he had complied with the conditions of release.

In the case Euglow faces, Dunbar said victims Brian Tompkins and Shelby Rima were unarmed when they were shot.

During a preliminary hearing, Tompkins testified he and Rima were remodeling a camper when Euglow told Tompkins he “had something for him” and shot him, then shot Rima, Dunbar’s court filing said.

The two were shot at 1216 N.W. Polk, then were transported to Topeka hospitals to be treated.

According to an investigation, there had been an earlier altercation at the N.W. Polk address.

Judge Nancy Parrish has scheduled Euglow to be tried starting March 15, 2021.

