TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ramp onto Westbound I-70 from I-470 is closed over the weekend.

K-DOT will be making repairs to the bridge, so it will be closed 7 p.m. Friday through Monday. It will be open again on Tuesday.

Signs will lead drivers through a detour using the Wanamaker interchange.

