Hutchinson Correctional Facility reports second COVID-related death.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident who died on October 29 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second COVID-19-related death at the facility.

The resident tested positive for the virus on October 16 and was transferred to the hospital three days later. He was 50 years old with underlying medical conditions and was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 2015.

