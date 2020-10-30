How to vote in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here’s what you need to know if you plan on voting ahead or on November 3rd.

Advance In-Person Voting:

You can vote in person at the county election office or satellite voting centers up to 20 days before an election in Kansas. You must bring an approved Photo ID in order to vote, whether in advance or on Election Day.

Individual counties vary, but in Shawnee County, advance in-person voting ends at noon on November 2nd. You can still vote after noon if you are in line by noon.

You can find your polling place by CLICKING HERE, if you plan on voting in person on November 3rd.

Advance Ballots:

The last day to request a mail-in ballot was October 27th.

Those ballots can be mailed back to the Election Office using the return envelope provided. They must be postmarked by close of polls on Election Day and received at the Election Office no later than the following Friday in order to be counted.

You can also drop advance ballots off at your Election Office during normal business hours by close of polls (7:00 p.m. on Election Day). Check with your individual County Election Office for more information.

You can drop advance ballots off at any Early Vote Center or Election Day Polling Place during regular voting hours.

If you mailed you ballot back, you can check its status HERE.

Drop boxes:

Check with your local election officer on drop box locations.

In Person Voting on Election Day:

If you plan on voting in person on election day and don’t know were your polling place is, you can find it by CLICKING HERE.

More Information:

Cybersecurity experts encourage voters to be aware of which websites they’re using. Be sure that you are on a legit voter website, such as the Kansas Secretary of State’s election page.

