HCF resident dies due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resident at Hutchinson Correctional Facility has died due to complications from COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a resident at Hutchinson Correctional Facility died on Thursday, Oct. 29, and had tested positive for COVID-19. It said this is the second COVID-19 related death the facility has seen, and the eighth resident death for the department.

According to KDOC, the resident tested positive for the virus on ct. 16 and was sent to the hospital on Oct. 19. It said he was a 50-year-old Asian or pacific islander male with underlying medical concerns that added t his condition.

KDOC said the resident was serving a 195-month sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy and had been in prison since September of 2015.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.