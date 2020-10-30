Gov. Kelly announces SPARK Taskforce Public Dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has launched an online investment dashboard to show how the over $1 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds are being spent across Kansas.

“My administration has always prioritized transparency and accountability when it comes to serving Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansans deserve to know how their tax dollars are being spent and this online tool makes that information easily accessible to all.”

The dashboard shows how the $1.034 billion in federal CARES Act investments are being spent across the state. Through the Governor’s SPARK Taskforce process, about $400 million was distributed to Kansas counties to address local needs. The remaining funds are being administered by statewide organizations to provide Kansans with programs and services. Not all funds have been spent yet, and the dashboard will continue to be updated as more money is invested.

You can visit the dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.