Advertisement

Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post about Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By DAVID CRARY
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A tweet by the Girl Scouts congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett drew such outrage from Barrett’s critics that the youth organization swiftly deleted it – only to draw a new backlash from Barrett’s supporters.

The original tweet, posted Wednesday evening, said, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.”

The post featured an image of Barrett, who was confirmed Monday and sworn in at the court on Tuesday; along with currently serving justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor; former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; and Barrett’s predecessor, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The post was quickly attacked by critics who view Barrett, a conservative, as a potential threat to civil liberties and women’s rights.

“What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?” tweeted U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Actor Amber Tamblyn tweeted that the Girl Scouts' post is “really disappointing and won’t age well when access to safe abortion and the healthcare needs of millions of women and girls is gutted in this country because of Barrett’s addition to the court.”

Actor Zach Braff was among numerous people who tweeted about seeking alternatives to Girl Scout cookies due to disenchantment with the Barrett posting.

“(asterisk)Googles ‘How do you make your own thin mints,’” Braff tweeted.

As the online criticism mounted, the Girl Scouts deleted their original tweet and posted a new statement.

“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post.... Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”

The retreat by the Girl Scouts was quickly assailed by many of Barrett’s conservative supporters.

“Of course the @girlscouts caved to the mob and deleted this tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett. SAD,” tweeted the Independent Women’s Forum.

“This is pathetic,” TV personality Megyn Kelly tweeted to the Girl Scouts. “It’s not ‘partisan’ to generically congratulate the 5th woman ever to join the High Court. It’s patriotic. Taking your tweet down (asterisk)is(asterisk) partisan, however, and a real disappointment.”

There was no immediate reply from the Girl Scouts' media spokeswoman to an Associated Press request for additional comment and for any details on whether Barrett had been in the Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts have been entangled in the culture wars as far back as the 1970s, when some conservatives became irked by the prominence of feminists such as Betty Friedan in the organization’s leadership.

More recently, in response to criticism from religious conservatives, the Girl Scouts insisted that they had no partnership with Planned Parenthood, and did not take positions on sexuality, birth control and abortion.

The Girl Scouts, along with the Boy Scouts of America and other youth organizations, have experienced membership declines in recent years, for reasons ranging from busy family schedules to the lure of online games and social media. According to 2018 data, the Girl Scouts had about 1.76 million girls and 780,000 adult members — down from about 2.9 million girls and 900,000 adult volunteers in 2003.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

National Politics

Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.