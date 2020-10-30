Forum on public safety, justice to be held at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free State Kansas will hold a forum on public safety and justice on the steps of the Kansas Capitol Building.

Free State Kansas says the Kansas Forum for Public Safety and Justice will be held on the south steps of the Kansas State Capitol on Oct. 31, at noon. It said issues regarding policing and public safety have been on the minds of voters and the forum will offer an opportunity to hear from several candidates.

According to the organization, the forum is the culmination of a public engagement process where every candidate for the state legislature and both candidates for Shawnee County District Attorney were invited to do a survey on public safety and justice issues. It said the process resulted in 40 candidates engaging with the survey and 11 who requested to participate in the forum.

Free State Kansas said since the event happens on Halloween and days before the 2020 election, attendees are encouraged t dress up in patriotic or Kansas themed costumes and to bring their American and Kansas flags.

According to Free State Kansas, invited speakers include the following:

Mathew Clark (L), Overland Park - House District 23

Jeff Coen (R), Topeka - House District 53

Greg Conchola (R), Kansas City - House District 32

Geoffrey Gawdun (R), Topeka - House District 58

Timothy Johnson (R), Bonner Springs - House District 38

Mike Kagay (R), Topeka - Shawnee County District Attorney

Mike Kerner (L), Lenexa - House District 17

Jordan Mackey (R), Bonner Springs - House District 33

Michael Martin (R), Topeka - House District 57

James Todd (R), Overland Park - Senate District 8

Janlyn Nesbett Tucker (R), Topeka - House District 55

Additionally, the organization said the candidates for legislature and district attorney, all candidates on the ballot for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District have been asked to speak at the forum It said this includes Mr. Jason Buckley (L), Dr. Barbara Bollier (D), and Rep. Roger Marshall (R) for U.S. Senate; and Mayor Michelle De La Isla (D), Mr. Robert Garrard (L), and Treasurer Jake LaTurner (R) for U.S. Congress. It said if the candidates attend, they will be given five minutes each to speak on issues of public safety and justice.

Free State Kansas said to ensure a fair process, those from across the political spectrum were invited to serve as official advisors. It said these include people that have held elected office or worked on political campaigns, as well as residents that are passionate about public safety and justice issues. It said the forum will also be moderated by the following:

Democratic Moderator: Trae McPherson, Vice President of the Shawnee County Young Democrats

Republican Moderator: Bonquay Bryant, Vice Chairman of the Johnson County Young Republicans

Libertarian Moderator: Ned Kelley, Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Kansas

