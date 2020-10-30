Advertisement

Former Wichita nurse pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment of dependent adult, drug charges

justice
justice(wcax)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Wichita nurse has been found guilty of Medicaid fraud, mistreatment of a dependent adult and drug possession.

Melissa Seiber pleaded guilty on October 29 to three counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult in a nursing facility and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The case stemmed from an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. The crimes took place between June 2018 and November 2019 while Seiber was working at three nursing homes in Wichita on three separate ocasions.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 15.

