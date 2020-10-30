Advertisement

Fidelity Bank, The White Linen make donation to Valeo Behavioral Health

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Valeo Behavioral Health clinic saw its local support add up on Friday.

The White Linen restaurant and Fidelity Bank presented Valeo with checks for $3,000 and $5,000 respectively, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Chef Adam Van Donge from The White Linen says the restaurant has been participating in the fundraising campaign for three years. “It’s not about money,” he said, “It’s just about bringing awareness to mental health every single year.” Van Donge adds that he is planning to do the fundraiser for as long as The White Linen remains open.

Overall, Valeo raised over $60,000 during the campaign.

