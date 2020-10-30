Advertisement

Fall back: Time to change our clocks and watches again

Daylight saving time returns March 14
The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.
The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for a change for most of the United States.

The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Until almost next spring, in states red and blue and in between, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

And there’s no debate about the immediate benefit of the time shift: an extra hour of sleep when you hit the hay Saturday (or after midnight).

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time. It’s incumbent to stick with the status quo.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 14.

According to a poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth, but there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

National Politics

Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.