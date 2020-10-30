Envista Cares Challenge raises over $10,000 for Junior League of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union raised over $10,000 for the Junior League of Topeka as part of their October Envista Cares Challenge.

After presenting the Junior League with their check, Envista announced NoTo Arts and Entertainment District as November’s Envista Cares Challenge recipient. The Envista Cares program has helped raise money for dozens of local organizations in the two years since it first began.

You can make a donation to NoTo on Envista’s website throughout the month of November.

