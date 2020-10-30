Emporia Police searching for suspects in shooting and robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is searching for two suspects in separate shooting and robbery incidents that occurred on October 28.

Around 11 pm, EPD Officers responded to 9 S. Rural for a home invasion robbery. Two individuals were reported to have broken into the home and forced a person inside to give them cash. One of the suspects allegedly threatened the individual with a pistol. No injuries were reported during the incident.

About two hours later, officers arrived at Newman Regional Health on reports of a patient with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old man was contacted at the hospital and interviewed. He was then sent to Stormont Vail with a wound that is not considered life-threatening. Officers say the shooting occurred near the intersection of Whildin and Linn Ave. and is believed to be drug related.

Three suspects have been named at the time. 21-year-old Kenneth Hopkins was booked into the Lyon County Jail on October 29 pending review and formal charges by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. Two other suspects are still at large: Lance Sutton, a Black male who is 6′1″ and 170 pounds, and Marcos Diaz, a Hispanic male who is 5′6″ and 160 pounds.

EPD warns the suspects may be armed and advises anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Emporia Police Captain David DeVries.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.