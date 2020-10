TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a Topeka house fire on 3722 NW Rochester Rd. around noon Friday.

Officials told 13 NEWS everyone was able to get out of the home safely, and firefighters had the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

13 NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.