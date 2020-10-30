Fire reported on Rice Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday evening near the Topeka Correctional Facility.

Shawnee Co. dispatch said it received several calls just after 9 p.m. about a fire in the 800 block of SE Rice Rd. They said reports are the fire started on a back deck. All occupants were able to evacuate the home before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from reaching the home. They say the fire was most likely started by a generator. Dollar loss is estimated at $6,000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.