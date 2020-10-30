Advertisement

Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

Lori Loughlin with her daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli are seen in Los Angeles, CA.
Lori Loughlin with her daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli are seen in Los Angeles, CA.(zz/GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.

“The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020. The defendant has further agreed that, during her two month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds,” prosecutor said in a statement.

Under the Bureau of Prisons' coronavirus protocols, Loughlin will be screened and tested for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

The low-security prison in Northern California houses 874 inmates and had two positive coronavirus cases among inmates, as of Friday morning, federal statistics show.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Prosecutors said Giannulli didn’t report to prison with Loughlin on Friday.

Plea deals worked out with the celebrity couple call for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

The famous couple’s sentencing came three months after they reversed course and admitted to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.

They are among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in the case, which federal prosecutors dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” It uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

Loughlin and Giannulli had insisted for more than a year that they believed their payments were “legitimate donations” and accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple’s innocence because it would undermine their case.

The case shattered the clean image of Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House” that ran from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, and later became queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”

Prosecutors said Giannulli deserved a tougher sentence because he was “the more active participant in the scheme,” while Loughlin “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

The couple funneled money through a sham charity operated by Rick Singer — the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme — to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither was a rower, authorities said. Singer, who has also pleaded guilty, was expected to testify against them if they had gone to trial.

Investigators had recorded phone calls and emails showing the couple worked with Singer to get their daughters into USC with fake athletic profiles depicting them as star rowers. In one email, Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli he needed a picture of their older daughter on a rowing machine in workout clothes “like a real athlete.”

Prosecutors said the couple allowed the girls “to become complicit in crime,” instructing them to pose on rowing machines for photos and warning their younger daughter not too say too much to her high school counselor to avoid getting caught.

Among the other high-profile parents who have been sent to prison for participating in the scam is “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman. She served nearly two weeks behind bars late last year in the same California prison after she admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

National Politics

Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.