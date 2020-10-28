The Wheel Barrel closes due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wheel Barrel has closed due to a positive COVID-19 test for a staff member.

The Wheel Barrel says in a Facebook post that it has had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and to be cautious, will be closing its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for deep cleaning.

Hey folks. Unfortunately, we have had a staff member test positive for Covid. We have been doing everything possible to... Posted by The Wheel Barrel on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

According to the restaurant, its tentative reopening date is Thursday, Oct. 29. It said it is currently contacting the Shawnee County Health Department to discuss exact requirements.

The Wheel Barrel said the employee with the positive test last worked on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.