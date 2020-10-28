Advertisement

The Wheel Barrel closes due to COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wheel Barrel has closed due to a positive COVID-19 test for a staff member.

The Wheel Barrel says in a Facebook post that it has had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and to be cautious, will be closing its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for deep cleaning.

According to the restaurant, its tentative reopening date is Thursday, Oct. 29. It said it is currently contacting the Shawnee County Health Department to discuss exact requirements.

The Wheel Barrel said the employee with the positive test last worked on Saturday, Oct. 24.

