Wednesday forecast: Warmer, rain this afternoon into tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are finally able to warm up in the 40s the next couple days for most areas and even get in a few peeks of sun.

An upper level low plus the combination of Hurricane Zeta moving toward making landfall Wednesday afternoon will keep the majority of the rain south of I-70 with our final round of precipitation for a while. This unfortunately means the farther north you are get ready for at least a week’s worth of dry conditions.

Today: Some areas may get some sun this morning but in general clouds will increase as well as the chance for rain especially south of I-70. Highs will be in the mid 40s to around 50° along and north of I-70 however with more clouds and afternoon rain, highs may be stuck in the low-mid 40s south of I-70. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Rain likely south of I-70. How far north the rain gets is uncertain but it’ll be a sharp cut-off in rainfall. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds increase after midnight with northerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than some leftover rain south of I-70 early in the morning, most spots will be dry by 9am and with decreasing clouds highs will be in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Thursday night will get back below freezing before warming up with mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.

This weekend a cold front pushes through Saturday night but won’t be anything other than a drop in temperatures from 60s on Saturday to 50s on Sunday. Lows also will be cooler with upper 30s-low 40s Saturday morning and more in the mid 30s Sunday morning.

Next week will have to watch for morning temperatures Monday starting out near the freezing mark if not cooler than 32° but after that it warms up not only for lows but with highs as well through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

Taking Action:

Most of the rain remains south of I-70 with this final storm system for a while. Best chance is this afternoon into tonight with a small chance rain lingers after sunrise tomorrow.

Halloween day will be breezy however winds will diminish by sunset for the trick or treaters if you are going to be out at that time.



