Washburn athletics, Prairie Band Tribal Police among COVID exposure locations

This graph from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment shows current active COVID-19 clusters by type.
This graph from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment shows current active COVID-19 clusters by type.(KDHE)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Athletics and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police are among the COVID-19 exposure locations listed on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly update.

Exposure locations are those with five or more COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Among the 261 active clusters in the Oct. 28 update, 45 are considered exposure locations.

According to KDHE’s list, both Washburn athletics and Prairie Band Police have had five COVID-19 cases with symptom onset in the past two weeks.

Several area long-term care facilities also are on the exposure location list, including Brewster Place (12 cases in the past 14 days), Plaza West (19), and Presbyterian Manor (9) in Topeka; and Life Care Center of Seneca (10). Apollo Towers, a group living home in Clay Center, also is considered an exposure location, with seven cases.

Sabetha Community Hospital, which was considered an exposure location the past two weeks, was not on this week’s list.

View KDHE’s weekly COVID-19 cluster summary

