USDA invests over $36 million in health in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing over $36 million in hospitals, mental health and senior living facilities in four Kansas counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it is investing $36,526,000 to help health facilities in Cloud, Ford, Barber and Washington counties. It said it is funding the projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. It said the funding will go to the following projects:

Cloud - Cloud County Health Center: A $31,536,000 loan will help the construction of a new 14-bed critical access hospital. The USDA said the new facility will give updated and expanded health care services to Concordia and surrounding communities. It said the partnership is possible through a $4.295 million contribution by the applicant, a $710,000 land contribution by the City of Concordia and a $69,000 land contribution by Cloud County Community College. It said there is also a $7.884 million private loan backed by a Community Facilities Program Guarantee in the project financing.

Ford - Spearville Senior Living Inc.: A $4 million loan will help the construction of a new senior living facility. The USDA said the facility will have one 12 unit skilled nursing facility and one 14 unit assisted living facility. It said the buildings will have communal dining, an open kitchen and a home-like environment for residents. It said staff will do meal preparations as well as nursing services. It said the facility will give modern health care and a home for the aging population. It said the partnership is made possible through a $212,708 contribution by the applicant and a $1 million contribution by the Fiest Foundation.

Barber - Kiowa District Hospital: A $900,000 loan will help the construction of a 7,000 square food addition to the Kiowa District Hospital. The USDA said the addition will give new space for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Behavioral Health, wound care and Respiratory Therapy. It said the addition will also be home to support spaces including on-call rooms and staff administrative offices. It said the partnership is made possible through a $550,000 contribution by the applicant.

Washington - Twin Valley Development Services, Inc.: A $55,000 loan and $35,000 grant will help purchase five new vehicles. The USDA said the vehicles are used to transport individuals with disabilities to mental health appointments, treatments, activities, job training, employment facilities and other essential services. It said the project will allow the organization to continue providing essential transportation for those with disabilities, helping individuals remain active participants within their community. It said the partnership is made possible through a $10,000 contribution by the applicant.

“Healthcare and senior living facilities are essential for rural communities to thrive,” said Lynne Hinrichsen, USDA Rural Development State Director for Kansas. “Whether it’s modern, accessible hospitals or safe senior living facilities, rural communities rely on this infrastructure to serve their town and public. Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand, USDA is dedicated to rural communities and their long-term commitments to economic prosperity; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”

For more information on the investments or on the Rural Development loans, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.