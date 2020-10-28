Two taken to hospital after separate crashes Tuesday in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital after they were injured in separate crashes Tuesday in the Topeka vicinity, authorities said.

The first of the injury crashes was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 70 just west of the Snokomo Road exit in Wabaunsee County.

In that crash, the driver of a Nissan Frontier truck that was westbound on I-70 lost control of the vehicle on an icy bridge, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The truck then overturned.

The driver, Antonio Navarro-Godinez, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Navarro-Godinez' injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The patrol said Navarro-Godinez was wearing a seat belt.

The second crash was reported at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday on southbound US-75 highway at the flyover to eastbound I-70 in west Topeka.

In that crash, the patrol said, a 2001 Lincoln Town Car was southbound in the left lane when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then struck the guard rail on the right side of the roadway.

The driver, Kala Marie Jones, 34, of Garden City, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The patrol said Jones was wearing a seat belt.

Three passengers in the car -- Felicia M. Anguiano, 40; Bryce Martinez 4; and Billy Martinez, 1, all of Mayetta -- were reported uninjured. The patrol said all three passengers were wearing their safety restraints.

