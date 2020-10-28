Trial likely won’t begin until early 2021 in Iacobellis sex abuse case in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Manhattan restaurant owner Bob Iacobellis likely won’t face trial in a sex abuse case until early 2021, KMAN Radio reports.

During a Monday status hearing, Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison gave defense attorneys for Iacobellis until mid-December to review more than 2,000 pages of Kansas Department for Children and Families documents tied to the case, KMAN said.

Attorneys Lora Ingels and Brenda Jordan are preparing for a trial outside of Riley County and haven’t had enough time to review the DCF documents.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson didn’t object to delaying a status hearing in the case, noting his office has received word of a number of trials to begin in early December.

Iacobellis, who owned Bob’s Diner, was arrested in August 2019 and is charged with 26 counts of sexual abuse involving three minors.

The next status hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in Riley County District Court.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.