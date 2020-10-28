Silvio De Sousa charged with aggravated battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Silvio De Sousa has been charged with aggravated battery for an incident that happened on Jan. 1, 2020.

A Douglas County District Court document charging Silvio De Sousa, 22, with aggravated battery says the University of Kansas basketball star “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly caused great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person.” This comes two weeks after the KU basketball player announced he opted out of the upcoming season.

According to the document, De Sousa is expected to appear in court for the incident on Dec. 17. It also lists around 25 witnesses, including hospital staff and ER personnel.

The official court document states the charge is a level 5 felony.

The incident was reported to the Lawrence Police Department shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, in the 1100 block of Massachusetts St., according to LPD records.

