SCHD gives new COVID-19 guidance to schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. made a modification to close contact protocols in schools last week.

Topeka Public Schools released the information to parents Tuesday.

Under the new guidance, if two students come within six feet for 10 or more minutes in the classroom, and one of them tests positive within the next two days, the other student most likely will not need to quarantine for 14 days if they were both wearing masks. The Health Dept. says each case will be evaluated individually.

The new guidance does not include any contact made during athletic events or other school-related events, and only applies when at least one child or student is involved.

