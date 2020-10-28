Advertisement

Riley County Treasurer reminds residents of online check-in and payment options

Riley County Treasurer's office
Riley County Treasurer's office(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With cold and flu season starting up, the Riley County Treasurer wants to remind residents of options available to them allowing for minimal contact in completing transactions.

Renewing vehicle registrations and paying personal property taxes in many cases can be done in person or online with a small convenience fee.

If you opt to pay in person, you are required to check in online.

The online service allows residents to make payments and avoid going to the treasurer’s office and creating crowds in their small waiting area.

Vehicle registrations can be done any time within the month they are due without a late penalty.

“We had a statute change to where you can drive with that receipt up to ten days, while you’re waiting for us to mail you your sticker. So, you can renew online clear up until midnight of the last day of the month.” Riley County Treasurer, Shilo Heger says.

You can find the Riley County Treasurer’s links to online check-in and payment systems.

