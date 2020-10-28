Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for Manhattan Brewing Co.

Manhattan Brewing Co. ribbon cutting
Manhattan Brewing Co. ribbon cutting(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Brewing Company was originally scheduled to open in Downtown Manhattan at the end of August 2020.

Jake Voegeli, Adam Krebsbach, and Garrett Paulman met while working for Tallgrass Brewing Company, following the closing of the brewing company, the trio decided to open a locally focused brewery.

Thanks to the amazing work of their contracting companies, Manhattan Brewing Company’s building remodel was finished, and the brewery opened at the beginning of July.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce had delayed ribbon cuttings until safety protocols could be made to accommodate the events.

Manhattan Brewing Company is the first ribbon cutting held since the stay at home order was put into place in March .

“It just makes us feel like we’re solidified as a business now, within the community, and we love it, we love this community, we love being a part of it.” Manhattan Brewing Co., co-owner, Jacob Voegeli says.

Manhattan Brewing Company is located next to the historic Wareham Theater in Downtown Manhattan.

