Police chase in SE Wichita leads to officer-involved shooting, suspect injured

A man suspected of leading Wichita police on a chase and firing shots at them was wounded late Tuesday night (Oct. 27) after officers returned fire. It happened in the area of Bayley and Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver.
A man suspected of leading Wichita police on a chase and firing shots at them was wounded late Tuesday night (Oct. 27) after officers returned fire. It happened in the area of Bayley and Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What started as a police pursuit late Tuesday night in southeast Wichita ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man who led police on the chase going to a local hospital. That man, identified as a suspect in this case, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The end of the chase and the officer-involved shooting happened in the area of Bayley and Terrace, west of Lincoln and Oliver. Police said the suspect vehicle spun out, after which the suspect who was driving that vehicle started shooting at Wichita police officers. Officers fired back, wounding the man. Officers treated him at the scene, applying a tourniquet before EMS arrived and transported him to Wesley Medical Center. No officers were injured on the call.

Police said the man wounded on the late-Tuesday-night call was wanted in connection with a prior pursuit that happened Saturday in Mulvane, in which he shot at responding officers before fleeing the scene. Surrounding agencies in the area received information on the suspect vehicle from that case, which led to the events that unfolded late Tuesday night.

Earlier Monday night, police said a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect’s car near 13th and Maize Road in west Wichita. The sheriff’s office was involved in a brief chase that was called off due to snow and ice on the roads. Wichita police later spotted the car in southeast Wichita, leading to the chase that ended with the shooting.

Police have not identified the suspect they describe as a man in his mid 30s.

