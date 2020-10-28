Nationally known dive team recovers car from Missouri River at Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison police assisted a nationally known scuba-diving team over the weekend in recovering a car from the Missouri River, according to KAIR Radio.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the dive team is known as Adventures With Purpose and travels around the country searching in lakes and rivers for vehicles that could be involved with missing people.

Adventures With Purpose is composed of a dive team and camera crew.

According to KAIR, Adventures With Purpose was in the Kansas City area this past week as it searched the Missouri River. The team then traveled to Atchison.

KAIR said the team on Saturday morning used its imaging equipment to locate a vehicle in the river between the north and south boat docks along the Atchison Riverfront.

Wilson told KAIR that the vehicle isn’t known to be involved with any past investigations in the Atchison area.

