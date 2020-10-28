Advertisement

Nationally known dive team recovers car from Missouri River at Atchison

Atchison police assisted a nationally known scuba-diving team over the weekend in recovering a car from the Missouri River, according to KAIR Radio.
Atchison police assisted a nationally known scuba-diving team over the weekend in recovering a car from the Missouri River, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison police assisted a nationally known scuba-diving team over the weekend in recovering a car from the Missouri River, according to KAIR Radio.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the dive team is known as Adventures With Purpose and travels around the country searching in lakes and rivers for vehicles that could be involved with missing people.

Adventures With Purpose is composed of a dive team and camera crew.

According to KAIR, Adventures With Purpose was in the Kansas City area this past week as it searched the Missouri River. The team then traveled to Atchison.

KAIR said the team on Saturday morning used its imaging equipment to locate a vehicle in the river between the north and south boat docks along the Atchison Riverfront.

Wilson told KAIR that the vehicle isn’t known to be involved with any past investigations in the Atchison area.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two taken to hospital after separate crashes Tuesday in Topeka area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were taken to a local hospital following separate crashes Tuesday in the Topeka area, authorities said.

News

Trial likely won’t begin until early 2021 in Iacobellis sex abuse case in Manhattan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Former Manhattan restaurant owner Bob Iacobellis likely won’t face trial in a sex abuse case until early next year, KMAN Radio reports.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Warmer, rain this afternoon into tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Rain remains along and south of I-70

News

Rain this afternoon into tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

LA Dodgers, Osage City’s Blake Treinen, win 2020 World Series

Updated: 8 hours ago
With a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6, the Los Angeles Dodgers are this year’s World Series Champions.

News

KDHE issues stream advisory for Whetstone Creek

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

SCHD gives new COVID-19 guidance to schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
Under the new guidance, if two students come within six feet for 10 or more minutes in the classroom, and one of them tests positive within the next two days, the other student most likely will not need to quarantine for 14 days if they were both wearing masks.

Local

Riley County Treasurer reminds residents of online check-in and payment options

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
With cold and flu season starting up, the Riley County Treasurer wants to remind residents of options available to them allowing for minimal contact in completing transactions.

Local

Ribbon cutting held for Manhattan Brewing Co.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Manhattan Brewing Company was originally scheduled to open in Downtown Manhattan at the end of August 2020.

News

Kansas has the fifth most powerful voters for Senate race

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
WalletHub, along with analytical help from fivethirtyeight.com, looked at the number of possible voters, win probabilities, the state’s open senate seat and they found Kansas voters are the fifth most powerful in the country.