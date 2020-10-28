Manhattan Park Planner gets professional landscape architect license

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan Park Planner has received his professional landscape architect license.

The City of Manhattan says after completing professional licensure standards set by the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards, Alfonso Leyva, City of Manhattan Park Planner, has been licensed as a Professional Landscape Architect. It said Leyva is the third person on staff to earn that designation.

According to the City, not many people are familiar with the role landscape architects play in shaping a city. It said their work to analyze, plan, design, manage and nurture the built and natural environments has a significant impact on the quality of life. It said they design parks, campuses, streetscapes, trails, plazas and other projects to define a community.

“The idea of being a steward of the land means a lot to me,” said Alfonso Leyva, Park Planner. “Many generations of my family were involved in agriculture and farmed land both in the U.S. and Mexico. My goal is always to honor the environment and design with nature while making sure to give people high-quality spaces so they can enjoy being outside.”

The City said Leyva earned a Master of Landscape Architecture degree from Kansas State University in May of 2016. It said he began working for its Parks and Recreation Department in December of 2017. It said he returned to Manhattan after starting his professional career at a private firm in Denver.

“I knew I belonged in Kansas and was grateful for the opportunity to return to Manhattan,” said Leyva.

According to Manhattan, as Park Planner, Leyva supports and leads the planning, design and management of capital improvement projects for the parks, recreation and zoo divisions. It said he is responsible for community engagement, preparation of conceptual plans, construction documents, master plans, reports and cost estimates.

“I work closely with the Assistant Director of Parks and Rec, Park Superintendent, Park Supervisor, and 30 full-time employees who maintain 29 parks and 31 miles of trail within the City of Manhattan, Kansas,” said Leyva

Manhattan said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Wyatt Thompson and City of Manhattan Public Works Stormwater Manager Leon Brown have also been licensed as Professional Landscape Architects.

