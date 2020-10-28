Advertisement

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce receives grant from Evergy Hometown Economic Recovery Program

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has received a $10,000 grant from the Evergy Hometown Economic Recovery Program.

The grant will assist the Chamber’s efforts in promoting Manhattan to potential new residents and helping local businesses recruit and retain employees.

“This grant will allow us to expand the efforts to attract and retain people to the community,” said Daryn Soldan, director of economic development for the Chamber. "We will be launching a new product in partnership with 502 marketing this winter that will be key to our region’s economic future. We can’t wait to see it implemented.

Out of the 200 applicants, only 42 were chosen to receive the grants, which were part of Evergy’s $2.2 million COVID Customer and Community Relief Program launched in May.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

As election nears, local law enforcement investigates theft of campaign signs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With the Nov. 3 election less than a week away, local law enforcement agencies have taken reports of campaign signs being stolen in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Coronavirus

The Wheel Barrel closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Wheel Barrow has closed due to a positive COVID-19 test for a staff member.

News

Silvio De Sousa charged with aggravated battery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Silvio De Sousa has been charged with aggravated battery for an incident that happened on Jan. 1, 2020.

News

Manhattan Park Planner gets professional landscape architect license

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Manhattan Park Planner has received his professional landscape architect license.

Latest News

News

USDA invests over $36 million in health in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing over $36 million in hospitals, mental health and senior living facilities in four Kansas counties.

News

Kansas sees impact of U.S.-China Phase One agreement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The agriculture industry of Kansas is already seeing an impact from the Phase One agreement between the U.S. and China.

News

As election nears, local residents report theft of campaign signs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
With the Nov. 3 election less than a week away, local law enforcement agencies are investigating the theft of campaign signs in Topeka and Shawnee County.

News

Nationally known dive team recovers car from Missouri River at Atchison

Updated: 7 hours ago
Atchison police assisted a nationally known scuba-diving team over the weekend in recovering a car from the Missouri River, according to KAIR Radio.

News

Two taken to hospital after separate crashes Tuesday in Topeka area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were taken to a local hospital following separate crashes Tuesday in the Topeka area, authorities said.

News

Trial likely won’t begin until early 2021 in Iacobellis sex abuse case in Manhattan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Former Manhattan restaurant owner Bob Iacobellis likely won’t face trial in a sex abuse case until early next year, KMAN Radio reports.