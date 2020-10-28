Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce receives grant from Evergy Hometown Economic Recovery Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has received a $10,000 grant from the Evergy Hometown Economic Recovery Program.

The grant will assist the Chamber’s efforts in promoting Manhattan to potential new residents and helping local businesses recruit and retain employees.

“This grant will allow us to expand the efforts to attract and retain people to the community,” said Daryn Soldan, director of economic development for the Chamber. "We will be launching a new product in partnership with 502 marketing this winter that will be key to our region’s economic future. We can’t wait to see it implemented.

Out of the 200 applicants, only 42 were chosen to receive the grants, which were part of Evergy’s $2.2 million COVID Customer and Community Relief Program launched in May.

